Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $13.12

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $13.77. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 633,103 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after buying an additional 4,217,484 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.