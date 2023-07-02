Paul T. Quinlan Sells 5,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul T. Quinlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $11.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

