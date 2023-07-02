PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.80

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 7028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDFS. Northland Securities boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,503.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 42.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 291,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

