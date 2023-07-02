Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 10,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 553,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88.

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a positive change from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

