Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 60,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 328,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 282,468 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

