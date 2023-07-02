Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $348.67

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $348.67 and last traded at $344.37, with a volume of 34591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.43.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,342 shares in the company, valued at $118,873,541.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,873,541.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,332 shares of company stock worth $9,947,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

