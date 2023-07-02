PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Head-To-Head Survey

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Free Report) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% PDC Energy 49.57% 35.66% 17.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PDC Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.78%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Risk & Volatility

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 PDC Energy $3.85 billion 1.61 $1.78 billion $23.47 3.03

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDC Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

