Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

