Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.07

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 569479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

PAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

