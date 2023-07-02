Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,118,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 869,500 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,284 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

