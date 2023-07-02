PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Purchases A$39,690.00 in Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Free Report) insider Robyn Elliott purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.47 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$39,690.00 ($26,460.00).

PolyNovo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.85.

About PolyNovo

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

