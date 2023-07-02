Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 7.7%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 261,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 246,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Power Metals Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

