PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 2,490 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $47,334.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Devendra Singh sold 2,326 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $43,775.32.

PWSC stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PowerSchool by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PowerSchool by 201.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 68,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $3,145,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

