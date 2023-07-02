PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells $52,999.88 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,788 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $52,999.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marcy Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00.

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter worth $92,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWSC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

