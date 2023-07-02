ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.10. 188,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 694,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Insider Transactions at ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.37 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 437,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,133.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,286,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,965,368.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,226,892 shares of company stock worth $14,789,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.