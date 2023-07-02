ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.57

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 4769949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 273,929 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $13,320,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 141,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,205.7% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 920,568 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

