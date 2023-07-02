ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.90

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 2068667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

