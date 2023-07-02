ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $39.23

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.23, but opened at $40.40. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 19,629,117 shares.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
