ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $39.23

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.23, but opened at $40.40. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 19,629,117 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

