ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Down 1.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.00. 568,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,928,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 400.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth $229,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.