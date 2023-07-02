ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 20,765,155 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

