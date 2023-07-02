ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 20,765,155 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
