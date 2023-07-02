ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.70

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 3575758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

