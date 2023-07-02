ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.39

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 914696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

