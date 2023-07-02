Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $125.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.