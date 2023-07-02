Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.38

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 11559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NX. StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $884.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,308 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,697.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.