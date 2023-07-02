Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.14

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 89641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $843.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Quanterix by 80.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 515,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

