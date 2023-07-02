Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) versus Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qube and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qube N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freightos $19.08 million 2.29 -$24.70 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Qube has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freightos.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qube and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qube 0 1 0 0 2.00 Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freightos has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 205.23%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Qube.

Profitability

This table compares Qube and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qube N/A N/A N/A Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69%

Summary

Freightos beats Qube on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qube

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park. This division also provides bulk and general handling facilities; and bulk material handling services, including road and rail transport, stockpile management, and bulk ship loading services. Its Patrick Terminals division provides container stevedoring services in Australia. The company was formerly known as Qube Logistics Holdings Limited and changed its name to Qube Holdings Limited in November 2012. Qube Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

