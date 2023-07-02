Rajat Suri Sells 25,000 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,434.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $246,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $94,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRST opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Presto Automation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 64.5% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

