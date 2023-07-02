Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,405 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Insulet were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 191,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $288.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,930 shares of company stock worth $4,665,319. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

