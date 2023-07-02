Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $92,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $2,874,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $162.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

