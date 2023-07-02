Raymond James & Associates Has $19.30 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 81,145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of STX opened at $61.87 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

