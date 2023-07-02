Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.9 %

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.99 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Murphy USA Company Profile



Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

