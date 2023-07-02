Raymond James & Associates Purchases 10,038 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $18,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDV. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,271,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 166,622 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GDV opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.