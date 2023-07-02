Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.75 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,198 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

JBL opened at $107.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

