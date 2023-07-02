Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Price Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $103.77 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

