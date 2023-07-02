Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,570 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

