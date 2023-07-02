RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

