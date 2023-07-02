Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 2.9%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.87. 776,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,505,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after buying an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 289.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 1,124,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.