Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.82 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.