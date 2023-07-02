Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 1,711 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.06. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

