Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.