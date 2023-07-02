RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Head-To-Head Survey

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Free Report) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RenovaCare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -5,071.08% -251.03% T2 Biosystems -370.13% N/A -163.06%

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

27.6% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A T2 Biosystems 0 4 0 0 2.00

T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,441.08%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and T2 Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) N/A T2 Biosystems $22.31 million 0.08 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats RenovaCare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

(Free Report)

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About T2 Biosystems

(Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat panel for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris panel to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.