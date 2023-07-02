Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.73

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.73 and last traded at $77.72, with a volume of 159545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Scotiabank began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

