Reviewing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 0.05% -17.77% -11.36% Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $139.91 million 2.96 $17.78 million $0.01 185.19 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 98.20%. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a consensus price target of C$4.40, indicating a potential upside of 730.19%. Given Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. It offers concrete machineries, including truck-mounted concrete pumps, trailer-mounted concrete pumps, dry mortar products, concrete placing booms, concrete mixing plants, truck-mounted concrete mixers, truck-mounted line concrete pumps, and self-propelled boom concrete pumps; and cranes, such as truck cranes, all-terrain truck cranes, crawler cranes, and various types of tower cranes. The company also provides road construction and pile foundation machinery, earth working machinery, material handling machineries and systems, specialized vehicles, and vehicle axles; road building and maintenance machinery; hoisting machinery; and forklift trucks and other products for infrastructure and real estate construction. In addition, it offers various agricultural machineries comprising tractors, grain harvesters, and drying machines. Further, the company provides finance leasing, commercial factoring, and bond issuance services. Additionally, it leases and trades in equipment and machineries; researches and manufactures machine software, motor vehicle components, and hydraulic products; and exploits and manages tourism resources. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

