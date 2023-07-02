Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.