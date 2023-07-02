Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 49 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.28.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

