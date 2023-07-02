Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Shares Gap Down to $9.57

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.35. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 542,885 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

