RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 211.6% in June

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPFree Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 211.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

OPP stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $265,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.