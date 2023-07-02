RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 211.6% in June

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 211.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
OPP stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
