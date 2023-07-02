RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 211.6% in June

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 211.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

OPP stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $265,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

