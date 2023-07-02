Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up to $38.74

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $39.88. Roblox shares last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 1,903,397 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Roblox Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,472 shares of company stock valued at $33,508,858 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

