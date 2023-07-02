Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases 854 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $340.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.39. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.