Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

